DMK must accept people's verdict or risk losing even opposition status, say Tamil Nadu Congress ministers

Referring to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai's famous statement that "the people's verdict is the verdict of God," the Congress leaders said recent speeches and writings by DMK functionaries indicate that the party has been unable to come to terms with the electoral outcome announced on May 4.

The statement highlighted the rise of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), noting that the party had won 108 Assembly seats within just 27 months of its formation. The Congress leaders described the result as a historic achievement that had attracted attention across India and argued that the people's verdict clearly reflected their desire to see TVK leader Joseph Vijay become Chief Minister.