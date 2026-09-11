DMK mum on CAG exposing Centre's Tamil Nadu bias: Manickam Tagore

He also criticised the DMK and other parties in the State for remaining silent about the BJP government, saying that while the DMK had earlier raised its voice strongly against the BJP, it was now keeping quiet. "The Congress will continue to expose the BJP's fake propaganda and anti-people policies," he said.

Addressing a press meet at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, Tagore said that Congress was the only party in Tamil Nadu that had consistently spoken against the BJP government's "anti-people" policies and would continue to do so without any compromise.

Citing the CAG findings, Tagore said that the funds allocated to the rural employment scheme had been reduced by 34% since 2022.