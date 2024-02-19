DMK MPs unpopular, wasted five years in Parl: Udhayakumar

CHENNAI: Deputy Leader of Opposition and senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar said DMK is unpopular among farmers, entrepreneurs, and youngsters for failing to live up to their expectations.

It neither fulfilled its poll promises given ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 nor stood for the rights of the people of the State.

Being part of the 10-member manifesto committee, Udhayakumar said that they have met farmers, fishermen, entrepreneurs, weavers, and representatives of MSMEs during their campaign that kick-started on February 5 and continued till February 10, covering all the 39 LS constituencies.

“There was an overwhelming response to the campaign from all sections of the society. We have received petitions and requests (suggestions) from the participants,” Udhayakumar told DT Next.

Senior member of the committee Natham R Viswanathan submitted a detailed report, comprising the petitions and suggestions received during the state-wide campaign, to party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“As assured by our leader (EPS), the party will soon come up with a manifesto that will reflect the mind and thoughts of the people of the State. We are seeking the people’s support in the LS polls to air their views and fight for their rights in Parliament. Meanwhile, we will not compromise on two-language policy, social justice and harmony to safeguard the state’s uniqueness,” he said.

“They gave 100 poll promises ahead of the 2019 LS polls and 520 promises before the Assembly polls to taste victory, but they betrayed the people,” he said and added that the AIADMK manifesto panel sensed a ‘strong dislike’ and ‘anger’ against the DMK among the MSMEs, farmers and other sections of the society.

“Our MPs brought the Parliament to a standstill for 22 days over the Cauvery issue, but the 38 MPs from the DMK and its alliance parties had never raised their voice. They did nothing and wasted five years,” he said.

The MSMEs are playing a pivotal role in the State’s economy and generate more employment, but the present regime did nothing to bail out the sector from distress.

On availing the share of funds from the Centre, the Tirumangalam MLA said the “incompetent DMK government” headed by the “puppet” CM was unable to get funds to support the development projects in the state. Similarly, the DMK failed to clarify the spending of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to rescue and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts last year.

The State government is also unable to get the National Disaster Relief Fund to extend necessary help and rehabilitation works.