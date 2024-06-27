DMK MPs slaves to first family, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Wednesday took a dig at the DMK MPs, saying that the MPs who hailed the leaders are slaves of the party’s first family.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the MP Sivagnanam’s statue on his 109th birth anniversary at T Nagar here on Wednesday, Annamalai said, “The MPs who chanted slogans ‘Long Live Stalin…Long Live Udhayanidhi Stalin’ in the Parliament while taking oath, are slaves of the first family of the DMK.”

Attacking the ruling DMK government, the former IPS officer said, the deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor reveal the bad situation of the law and order in Tamil Nadu.

“People of Tamil Nadu have to look at all these incidents and make a decision. We, the BJP, are doing what the political party can do. We are working in the hope that we will have the support of the people,” he said.

Responding to the question, Annamalai said, the saffron party has sought a

CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court.

“Also, pressure has been put on the Union Home Minister through our Governor. Also, a petition is pending with the Madras High Court. Let’s wait and see what the court does,” he said.

He further said that during the Emergency period, when Indira Gandhi made a mistake, it was the people’s movement that drove her out, not the political parties.

“People should wake up when DMK makes mistakes in Tamil Nadu and take an appropriate decision,” he noted.