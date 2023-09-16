DMK MPs resolve to work in tandem with INDIA during special Parl session

CHENNAI: MPs of the DMK on Saturday resolved to work in tandem with the INDIA parties during the five-day special session of the Parliament commencing on Monday to protect Indian democracy and expose the failure of the ruling BJP in fulfilling its poll promises.



In a message posted in his official handle on micro blogging site 'X', Chief Minister cum DMK president MK Stalin, who chaired the meeting at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, said, "As we approach the special parliamentary session from September 18th, it's time to unite and make a resounding impact. Our mission is clear: Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP."

"Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence and the flagged irregularities in the CAG report in unison with our #INDIA allies. Together, we can defeat the conspiracies of the BJP and ensure justice for our great republic," Stalin added.

As we approach the special parliamentary session from September 18th, it's time to unite and make a resounding impact.



Our mission is clear: Do not be swayed by diversion tactics of BJP. Stand strong, raise your voices, and prioritise the pressing issues like Manipur violence… pic.twitter.com/aNHHzMdkEh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 16, 2023

A resolution adopted in the meeting referred to the non-starter AIIMS project in Madurai and the Chennai Metro Rail phase-II project awaiting the union cabinet nod still and said that since assuming power, the BJP has not been prioritizing the projects of Tamil Nadu and the union government has been impeding the infra projects of Tamil Nadu.



Describing the pendency of the NEET exemption Bill passed twice by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as a 'betrayal' meted out to the state, the DMK MPs assured to continuously raise the issue in the Parliament.

The meeting, which decided to raise the issue of tabling during the special session a Bill providing for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies, also said that the DMK MPs would insist on moving a Bill in the special session for implementing the reservation on the basis of Mandal commission report in union government recruitment and promotions and increase the creamy layer ceiling for OBCs to Rs 25 lakh per annum and lift the 50% ceiling in reservation in the country.