DMK MPs huddle at Anna Arivalayam over LS suspension

CHENNAI: A meeting has been chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at DMK headquarters with the party's MPs days after the tear gas attack in the Parliament and suspension of 14 MPs.

Discussions about the Parliament attack and the MP's suspension is expected to take place in the meeting.

Following two persons flinging yellow coloured gas canisters inside the Parliament on Wednesday, the Opposition parliamentarians demanded a statement from the Home Minister. As a result of the standoff, 14 MPs, including DMK's Kanimozhi, have been suspended for the remainder of the winter session.