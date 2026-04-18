DMK MP Wilson alleges denial of discussion on women’s reservation Bill

Acting on instructions from DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Wilson said his proposal sought to implement reservation within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats and extend it to State Assemblies and select Union Territories, making it immediate and unconditional.

The remarks follow the failure of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by the BJP-led Union government, which fell short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.