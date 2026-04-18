DMK MP Wilson alleges denial of discussion on women’s reservation Bill

CHENNAI: DMK MP P Wilson on Saturday alleged that Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan did not permit a discussion on his Private Member’s Bill seeking immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.
In a social media post, the MP said he had moved the Bill without linking reservation to delimitation or census, but was not allowed to raise it or move a notice under Rule 267. He accused the Centre of attempting to delay implementation by tying the provision to future exercises.
Acting on instructions from DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Wilson said his proposal sought to implement reservation within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats and extend it to State Assemblies and select Union Territories, making it immediate and unconditional.
The remarks follow the failure of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by the BJP-led Union government, which fell short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.