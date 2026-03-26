DMK MP seeks action against Tamil Nadu BJP chief under Money Laundering Act

He claimed that an FIR was originally registered by the Tambaram police against Nagenthran and Kesava Vinayagam, former state general secretary of the BJP, in connection with an electoral offence involving the transportation of Rs 3.98 crore allegedly intended to induce voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-CID.

"Nagenthran and Kesava Vinayagam were allegedly involved in an electoral offence related to the transportation of Rs 3.98 crore intended for voter inducement. The incident occurred on April 6, 2024. Two suspects, identified as Satish Perumal and Naveen, were found in possession of the money in a train compartment at Tambaram railway station," Girirajan said.