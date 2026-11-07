DMK MP P Wilson hails SC verdict on OBC creamy layer

Describing the ruling as path-breaking, Wilson told reporters here that the court clarified that parents' salary income could not be the sole basis for determining whether an OBC candidate belonged to the creamy layer.

He said the Supreme Court, while clarifying its March 11, 2026 judgment on Friday, rejected the Centre's request for two years to implement the ruling and granted an additional eight weeks. The Court also clarified that it would not reopen settled seniority and promotions, he added.

Wilson welcomed the ruling, saying it would help eligible OBC candidates secure their rightful reservation benefits.