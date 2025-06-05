DMK MP Kanimozhi wins hearts with national language of love

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday lauded his sister and DMK MP Kanimozhi for her articulate and widely appreciated response to a question on India’s national language during her address to the Indian diaspora in Spain.

Kanimozhi, who led the all-party parliamentary delegation to Spain, was asked during an interaction what the national language of India was. “The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today,” Kanimozhi responded, which has gone viral on social media, drawing applause for its inclusive and unifying message.

Taking to X, Stalin wrote: “I am proud of Kanimozhi for speaking Tamil Nadu’s language of love and unity, as the voice of India”.

Her words have resonated across the country and abroad, he added. Her statement comes at a time when debates around language imposition and linguistic diversity have resurfaced in national discourse. Tamil Nadu, under the DMK-led government, has consistently opposed any attempts to impose Hindi or any single language as the national language, instead advocating for the recognition and equal status of all Indian languages. The Chief Minister’s public endorsement of Kanimozhi’s remarks signals the DMK’s continued emphasis on cultural pluralism and linguistic federalism. It also reflects the party’s long-standing commitment to upholding the values of the Constitution, which does not designate any one language as the national language, but recognises 22 official languages under the Eighth Schedule.

