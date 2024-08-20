DMK MP flays Centre for non- implementation of reservation in lateral entry appointments

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior Madras High Court advocate P Wilson on Tuesday flayed the BJP led union government for not implementing reservation in filling of lateral entry positions in the union government and demanded the sacking of the UPSC chairman for violating the Constitutional provisions.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Wilson said,”It is disheartening to read the statement by Hon'ble Union Ministers that lateral entry positions do not have reservations, especially considering that these positions are tenure posts of 3 years extendable up to 5 years.”

Citing a notification of the union home ministry dating back to 1968 stipulating that reservation should apply to all temporary appointments that are to last for 45 days or more, Wilson said that a May 2018 notification of the union personnel public grievances ministry reiterated that concerning appointments to Central Government posts and services, there should be reservations for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class candidates in temporary appointments, which are to last for 45 days or more.

“Can these notifications and Constitutional guarantees be violated, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi? The ongoing, deliberate, and systemic injustice against these marginalised communities deprives them of their rightful share in education and employment in favour of one particular community and is continuing through deceitful means!” the DMK Rajya Sabha MP added.

“How can the notification for the recruitment of such a large number of important, essential posts eliminate constitutional reservations?” Wilson wondered, and added that UPSC, being a constitutional body, has to follow this, and the Chairman of @UPSC_official deserves to be sacked for this constitutional ignorance and blatant violations.

It is important to note that this does not imply that constitutional reservations, an affirmative action system designed to provide historically disadvantaged groups like SC, ST and OBCs with representation in education and employment, can be disregarded, he added.