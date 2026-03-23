DMK MP flags sharp tariff hike for Kudankulam Nuclear Units 3 & 4; seeks regulatory framework

Raising the issue through a Special Mention, Wilson said the Department of Atomic Energy has communicated an indicative tariff of Rs 5.9179 per unit for the 2,000 MW capacity expected to be commissioned during 2026-27 -- a significant jump from the current range of Rs 3 to Rs 4.10 per unit applicable to Units 1 and 2.

"This marks a sharp increase and is significantly higher than prevailing competitive benchmarks, including renewable energy with storage," Wilson said.