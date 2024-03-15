DMK MP appeals to President to seek report from TN Guv for ‘impropriety’

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson on Friday appealed to the President of India to seek a report from Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi for impropriety.



Citing an official communication sent by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University n March 14 to all principals of colleges of education affiliated with the university, Wilson said that the communication stated that oral instructions had been received from the office of the Hon'ble Governor, Raj Bhavan, to collect the details of Voter ID numbers of the students admitted by the colleges.

The request, which was withdrawn later owing to student's outcry, requested the Principals to send the details of Voter IDs of the students in an Excel format to a specified email address before March 19th, 2024, for onward transmission to the Governor's Secretariat, Raj Bhavan.

Remarking that the Raj Bhavan was answerable to the student community and people of the state as to why such information was sought, the DMK RS MP appealed to the President of India @rashtrapatibhvn to call for a report from the TN Governor who has breached all norms of propriety.

Wilson also appealed to the state higher education minister to conduct a detailed inquiry and take necessary action against the erring officials.

Questioning the objective behind seeking Voter IDs, Wilson asked, "Are students being targeted for elections? At whose behest were these details requested? The offices of Governors are being used to play politics in universities across the country."

Adding that many states have reported that Governors are interfering in the appointment of Vice Chancellors and staff members in universities, with the sole intention of promoting their agenda, Wilson said that the use of administrative machinery of the office of Governor to exert undue influence over the minds of young students is an election offence.