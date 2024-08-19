DMK MP A Raja appears in special court for PMLA case hearing

CHENNAI: Former union minister and DMK's Lok Sabha MP A Raja appeared before a special court in Chennai in connection with a money laundering case booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Raja had submitted an application seeking an exemption from personal appearance in the next hearing.

It was heard by S Ezhil Velavan, the fourteenth additional judge of the CBI court.

Perusing the application, the judge directed the ED to file a counter. He also directed to serve Raja with all the documents related to the case.

The matter was posted to September 18 for further submission.

The case was originally registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the former union minister and 16 others, including his family members and associates, on August 18, 2015.

The central agency had alleged that Raja and his aides accumulated disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.92 crore during the period between October 1999 and September 2010.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Raja and five others in a special court in Chennai.0

The final report alleged that Raja had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income during the specified period.

Based on the CBI case, the ED booked a separate case against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).