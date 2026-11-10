DMK moves Madras HC seeking DVAC probe into Periyar library book scam

In his petition, he stated that the library was established by the state government as a major knowledge centre for students, researchers and the public at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. Of this, Rs 245 crore was allocated for civil construction, Rs 50 crore for book procurement and Rs 5 crore for IT and digital infrastructure.

He further stated that the government had constituted a Book Recommendation Committee comprising around 112 members on November 5, 2025, to identify books for the library.

According to the petition, Agal Vilakku Publications and Phoenix Publications had reportedly supplied several books that appeared to have been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools rather than written by genuine authors.

As many as 162 books were reportedly published in the name of a single writer, Monica Ravi, within six months. Similar figures were found in the names of Lakshmi Mohan (124 books), Thamarai Panneer (123 books), Thamarai Murali (115 books) and Jothi Hariharan (114 books). The petitioner contended that such an output was humanly implausible and raised serious doubts about the existence of these authors. He also alleged irregularities in the accession register relating to books supplied by Phoenix Publications.