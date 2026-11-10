DMK moves Madras HC seeking DVAC probe into Periyar library book scam

CHENNAI: Joint secretary of the legal wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), I Paranthamen, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a DVAC probe into alleged large-scale irregularities and misappropriation of public funds in the procurement of books for the Periyar Arivulagam (Thanthai Periyar Library and Science Centre) in Coimbatore.
In his petition, he stated that the library was established by the state government as a major knowledge centre for students, researchers and the public at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. Of this, Rs 245 crore was allocated for civil construction, Rs 50 crore for book procurement and Rs 5 crore for IT and digital infrastructure.
He further stated that the government had constituted a Book Recommendation Committee comprising around 112 members on November 5, 2025, to identify books for the library.
According to the petition, Agal Vilakku Publications and Phoenix Publications had reportedly supplied several books that appeared to have been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools rather than written by genuine authors.
As many as 162 books were reportedly published in the name of a single writer, Monica Ravi, within six months. Similar figures were found in the names of Lakshmi Mohan (124 books), Thamarai Panneer (123 books), Thamarai Murali (115 books) and Jothi Hariharan (114 books). The petitioner contended that such an output was humanly implausible and raised serious doubts about the existence of these authors. He also alleged irregularities in the accession register relating to books supplied by Phoenix Publications.
He further referred to an article titled "Periyar Arivulagathil Periya Oozhal", published by noted Tamil writer Perumal Murugan in the web portal 'Sindhai' on November 6, 2026. Perumal Murugan, who was a member of the committee constituted to recommend books on modern literature and literary criticism, had disclosed that nearly 1,800 books supplied by Agal Vilakku Publications were found in the library.
Following these disclosures, the School Education Minister had announced that the government had initiated an inquiry into the alleged irregularities. However, no criminal case had been registered by any investigating agency so far, to the best of the petitioner's knowledge.
The petitioner said he had lodged a detailed complaint with the Director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on November 7, 2026, seeking registration of a case and an investigation into the alleged irregularities.
The petitioner has sought an interim direction to the DVAC Director to seize and keep in safe custody all records relating to the book procurement, including note files, proceedings of the Book Recommendation/Selection Committee, purchase orders, delivery challans, accession registers, bills and payment records, pending disposal of the writ petition.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.