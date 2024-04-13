DMK moves Madras HC challenging ECI's denial of election advertisement

CHENNAI: DMK approached the Madras High Court challenging the refusal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to grant pre-certification for telecasting or advertise the election campaign under the title "Stalin calls to protect India" highlighting the party's achievements and performance.

The organizing secretary of DMK RS Bharathi moved the petition in HC seeking to quash the order refusing pre-certification of election advertisement.

DMK has applied for pre-certification of its advertisement for the election campaign before the State Level Certification Committee as per the guidelines issued by the ECI to regulate the advertisements by political parties on television channels and cable networks, said the petition.

The committee rejected the application on the ground that it promotes enmity between religion, race, language, caste, and community which is likely to disturb public tranquility, said the petition.

Further, the petition was rejected on the ground that criticism of other parties or their workers on behalf of unverified allegations or distortions, read the petition.

Aggrieved by the order DMK has preferred an appeal before the State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), chaired by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), said the petition. However, there had been no progress despite various representations made by the party, said the petition.

In April 4, the CEO passed an order without application of mind merely confirming the rejection of pre-certification for the advertisement, said the petition and sought to direct the ECI to grant pre-certification.

The matter is listed on Monday (April 15) before the first bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad.