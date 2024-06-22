DMK MLA Krishnasamy urges TN govt to develop entertainment city near Chennai

CHENNAI: DMK MLA Krishnasamy from Poonamallee left the State Assembly in splits on Saturday when he urged the government to develop an entertainment city near Chennai.



Participating in the debate on demand for grants for municipal administration and rural development departments in the State Assembly, Krishnasamy said, "People are taking flights to far off destinations spending huge sums. We only have beaches and shores here. Even there it is crowded. Couple visiting them argue."

As if the initial dose of humour was not sufficient, the DMK MLA added, "If we needed an entertaining time, we could go to our minister (Nehru). He will make us laugh if we visit him."

The DMK MLA suggested that the state government could consider developing an entertainment city near Chennai.

Krishnasamy who drew the attention of the House with his engaging suggestions also spared a thought for some serious issues.

Flagging the issue of sewage draining into the Cooum River, he said, "Cooum was once a holy river. Now, people can only think of the stench."

He urged the department to ensure that sewage is properly treated before they drain into water bodies.