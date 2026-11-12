DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekar quizzed over remarks against CM Vijay

The police had registered a case under six sections following a complaint by a Chennai resident, Murugan, who alleged that the MLA made objectionable remarks about the chief minister and the minister at a wedding function in Pattukottai in August.



Chandrasekar appeared in response to a summons and was questioned for more than 30 minutes. He submitted written responses and answered questions from the investigating officers.



Speaking to the media, Chandrasekar said he had cooperated with the investigation and was prepared to face legal proceedings and alleged political vendetta.