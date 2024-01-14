DMK MLA at Sanatana Pongal shocks cadre, sparks debate

TIRUCHY: The participation of a DMK MLA in the Sanatana Pongal celebration organised by the Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) in Kumbakonam has sent shock waves among his party circles and the clip also went viral on social media on Saturday.

Sources close to the MLA said that he normally takes part in almost all the events in his constituency if he is invited. He attended the Sanatana Pongal in the same style.

At a time when the DMK leaders and their alliance partner VCK have been making strong comments against Sanatana Dharma and in return IMK president Arjun Sampath severely criticising DMK for its stand, Kumbakonam DMK MLA Sakkottai G Anbalagan showed no hesitation in attending the Pongal celebration organised by Gurumurthy, general secretary of IMK. The IMK named the celebration ‘Sanatana Pongal’ and Anbalgan was one of the special invitees to the event. He made Pongal and joined the programmes organised to mark the celebration. The clip of DMK MLA at the IMK event went viral triggering a debate and drawing hundreds of memes on social media.

Leaders and cadre of the ruling party from the region responding to the video said that Anbalagan should have acted responsibly realising the stand and ideologies of our party.

Meanwhile, others close to Anbalagan said he has been maintaining a cordial relationship with everyone in his constituency.