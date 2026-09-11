DMK members write to Speaker to opt out of car offer

The letter, drafted on the letterhead of the Leader of Opposition and addressed to Assembly Speaker Prabhakar, stated that, as per the earlier decision taken by the party leadership, the DMK rejected the government's proposal to provide cars and an allowance for maintenance and personal assistants, amounting to around Rs 1 lakh for each MLA.

The 59 MLAs representing the DMK have signed the annexure pages of the letter individually, while the alliance party MLAs have handwritten their names and signatures.

"Speaker Prabhakar has yet to decide on the letter. All issues will be sorted out once the Assembly Secretariat finalises the arrangements on the car issue, including the DMK's decision," an Assembly official said.