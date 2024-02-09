DMK members turn up in Lok Sabha wearing black robes in protest

NEW DELHI: The DMK members on Thursday participated in Lok Sabha proceedings wearing black robes in protest against Centre over non allocation of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget.

“We are wearing black robes in protest against Centre not releasing flood relief funds,” DMK member G Selvam said.

The DMK has been raising the issue of non-allocation of funds for the last few days both inside and outside Parliament.

Its leaders, TR Baalu and A Raja, have raised the issue during Question Hour and Zero Hour in the House.