DMK meet condemns ‘vote theft’, slams Election Commission over revision drive

CHENNAI: The meeting of DMK district secretaries chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Wednesday condemned the “vote theft” and Special Intensive Revision being undertaken by the Election Commission of India.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting close on the heels of DMK president Stalin accusing the ruling BJP of turning the ECI into a poll rigging machinery.

The meeting also lauded the party functionaries for the success of the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu compaign.







