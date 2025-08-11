BJP turned ECI into poll rigging machinery, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Expressing solidarity with his ally and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who exposed the alleged fraud in the electoral rolls committed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during last year’s Parliamentary polls, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that the BJP has turned the Election Commission into its poll rigging machinery.

Stalin also demanded the immediate release of machine readable voter roll for every state and an independent probe into the subversion of democracy.

Joining the chorus spearheaded by the Congress-led Opposition against #votechori (vote theft), Stalin slammed the BJP and said, “What happened in #Bengaluru's #Mahadevapura is not an administrative lapse, it is a calculated conspiracy to steal the people’s mandate.

“The #VoteTheft evidence presented by my brother and LoP Thiru. @RahulGandhi exposes the scale of this fraud,” Stalin remarked, in a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, as “RahulGandhi leads MPs of the #INDIA bloc in a march from Parliament House to the ECI.”

Stalin also demanded the immediate release of complete machine readable voter roll for every State and an end to politically driven deletions (of votes). The President of DMK also demanded an “independent probe into this subversion of our democracy.”

Adding that the “DMK stands shoulder to shoulder in this fight,” Stalin affirmed that they “will not watch in silence while the BJP robs India’s democracy in broad daylight.”