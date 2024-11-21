DMK meet condemns BJP-led Centre's 'unconstitutional' activities

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the opposition in the State criticising it for going easy on the BJP of late, the ruling DMK on Wednesday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA regime, even condemning the union government for indulging in ‘anti-democratic, anti-people and unconstitutional’ activities and pushing its sectarian agenda.

The high-level executive committee of the DMK which met here under the leadership of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam adopted several resolutions critical of the BJP regime, including one condemning Hindi imposition, delay in the conduct of caste census and pushing 'one nation, one election' proposal among others.

Referring to the neglect of regional languages and celebration of Hindi month by the Centre and delay in the conduct of the case census along with the population census among others, the DMK high-level executive committee registered its strong condemnation of the BJP-led Union government.

Listing BJP's unconstitutional activities like the non-implementation of Mandal Commission recommendation-based reservation in all departments of the Union government, 9.2% unemployment rate, inaction on continuous rail accidents and delay in releasing funds to states under the Samagra Siksha scheme and usurping of constitutionally guaranteed rights of states, the DMK resolution said that the Centre was sluggish, making no effort to fulfil the poll promises it failed to implement in the 10 years since 2014.

The BJP regime must set aside the ideas destroying the plurality of the nation, and engage in activities that would ensure minimum benefit to all sections of the people at least after the people denied them majority in their third term at the office, DMK stated.

In another resolution, the DMK urged the union government to exert pressure at least on the newly formed Sri Lankan government to uphold the fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen and prevent their repeated apprehension by the Lankan Navy.

Flagging the issue of poor financial apportionment by the GoI to the states, the DMK high-level committee referred to its submission to the 16th Finance Commission and said that the requests of the Tamil Nadu government must be fully incorporated in the report the commission and the union government must accept the same.