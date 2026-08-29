DMK Mayor, Congress deputy hold rival stir in Salem council

As the situation intensified, Corporation Commissioner Lalitaditya Neelam held discussions with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Mayor’s chamber in an attempt to resolve the dispute. However, the meeting failed to break the deadlock.

Saradha Devi subsequently walked out of the chamber, alleging that she was being pressured to give up her stand, and resumed her protest. The Mayor later returned to the council hall and ordered the eviction of the Deputy Mayor's supporters. Police personnel escorted them out of the hall.

Ramachandran also announced that Saradha Devi had been suspended for two months. The Deputy Mayor, however, challenged the announcement, contending that the Mayor lacked the authority to suspend her. The council meeting subsequently concluded, with the Mayor declaring that all the resolutions listed for the day had been passed.