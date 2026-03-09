DMK man's stay at government healthcare facility spark row; officials step in to clarify
COIMBATORE: A video claiming that a DMK functionary had turned a health sub centre into his residence has sparked a political controversy in Coimbatore.
However, officials clarified that the accommodation has been provided to a staff nurse and her family, which is permitted under existing norms. Her husband is a DMK functionary.
The facility is located in ward 36 of Coimbatore Corporation at VNR Nagar in Vadavalli, and provides basic health care treatment to residents.
The issue gained attention after former BJP state president K Annamalai accused the ruling party of misusing power and sought action against a ruling party functionary for converting a health centre into his residence.
In a social media post, he said that such centres are a lifeline for poor and middle-class residents, providing care from maternal health to emergency treatment. He suggested that the audacity to occupy such a facility implies the involvement of senior party leaders.
BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan also criticised the move, calling it unacceptable for a party functionary to use a public health facility for personal purposes.
However, city health officer A Mohan clarified that providing such accommodation is part of the standard arrangement permitted under the existing norms.
"Accommodating a staff nurse in a designated portion of the centre is legally permitted and is not a violation. They are involved in vaccinations, provide pregnancy-related care to women and attend to simple health issues," he said, adding that of the total 14 health sub-centres, the staff are staying in ten facilities.