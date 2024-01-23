DMK manifesto committee meets; committee to tour state from Feb 5

CHENNAI: The poll manifesto committee constituted by the DMK for the ensuing Parliamentary polls on Tuesday met here under the leadership of its chairman and party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The committee would undertake a statewide tour from February 5 to elicit the views of various industrialists, educationists, fishermen, MSME entrepreneurs, migrant labourers and students' unions, environmentalists, doctors and NGOs and employees of government and private sectors among others.

According to an official announcement from the party high command, the party would hold consultations in Thoothukudi on February 5 followed by Kanyakumari, Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Hosur, Vellore, Arani and Villupuram.

The committee would elicit views for preparing the poll manifesto in Chennai for three consecutive days from February 21.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Kanimozhi said that the meeting discussed the various places they intend to visit.

Asked about the dominant theme of the manifesto this time, the committee chairman said, "You will get to know when we present the manifesto to the party president."

Asked if they would publish email id and phone numbers for the members of the people to provide inputs, she said that the details would be made public in a couple of days.

On if the DMK manifesto would be the hero of the party's election, the former DMK women's wing secretary said, "It could be the heroine of the election too."