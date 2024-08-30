DMK man sets self on fire in front of party MLA's house in Madurai

MADURAI: A DMK functionary attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of the party MLA’s house at Thyagarajar Colony near Pasumalai in Madurai on Thursday. He was identified as ‘Managiri’ Ganesan.

DMK cadre were shocked by the attempt, which occurred near the house of G Thalapathi, Madurai North MLA and DMK secretary of Madurai City, sources said.

Ganesan suffered critical burns and was rushed to Tiruparankundram GH and later referred to GRH, Madurai. Sources in the GRH said the victim is in critical condition.

Police filed a case and recovered a suicide note in which the functionary said he was not given a seat to contest polls and added that he would self-immolate in front of the house of DMK’s key functionary in protest. He holds a position as Madurai Aavin president.