DMK man assaults TVK functionary, wife in Thanjavur

Police said the attack followed a dispute between Velayudham and Rajini, a relative and DMK branch secretary, who had earlier objected to Velayudham campaigning for TVK. The altercation had escalated over the past few days, with Velayudham lodging a complaint at the Ammapettai police station.

On Thursday, Rajini allegedly picked a quarrel with Velayudham near a polling station and later went to his house, where he attempted to assault Kanchana before leaving after neighbours intervened.