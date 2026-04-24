DMK man assaults TVK functionary, wife in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A TVK functionary and his wife were seriously injured after an alleged attack by a DMK functionary in Thanjavur district on Thursday night. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.
Velayudham (42), a TVK branch secretary from Poondi panchayat, sustained severe head injuries, while his wife Kanchana suffered minor injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
Police said the attack followed a dispute between Velayudham and Rajini, a relative and DMK branch secretary, who had earlier objected to Velayudham campaigning for TVK. The altercation had escalated over the past few days, with Velayudham lodging a complaint at the Ammapettai police station.
On Thursday, Rajini allegedly picked a quarrel with Velayudham near a polling station and later went to his house, where he attempted to assault Kanchana before leaving after neighbours intervened.
Later that night, when Velayudham was returning home after polling duties, Rajini allegedly intercepted him and attacked him with a sickle. Kanchana, who intervened, was also injured. The accused fled the scene.
Ammapettai police have booked a case and launched a search for Rajini.
Meanwhile, Thanjavur district TVK secretary Vijay Saravanan visited the victims and urged police to take swift action.