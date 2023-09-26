DMK man, 5 others get life imprisonment

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to six persons, including the district DMK traders wing deputy organiser for murdering a former panchayat president.

On December 16, 2015, C Sekar, Tamil Manila Congress functionary and former president of Madakudi panchayat was murdered by a 12 member gang of A Achikumar alias Kumar, A Ilayaraja both from V-Thuraiyur, Mariamman Kovil Street, J Johnson Kumar, district DMK traders wing deputy organiser, P Nattamai alias Natarajan, a resident of Irungalur, K Saravanakumar alias Kozhi Saravanan from Sangagiri in Salem, D Kanagaraj from Pichandarkoil Street, A Mahohar from Thuvakudi, R Raji alias Selvam from Jayankondam, U Paul Emerson from Tiruvaiyaru, A Hari Krishnan from Cuddalore, M Raja from Karur and K Senthil from Samayapuram.

Police registered a case and arrested all the accused.

The case was in progress at Second Additional Sessions Court. On Monday, the judge who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each to Ilayaraja, Johnson Kumar, Natarajan, Kanagaraj, Hari Krishnan and Senthil.

Among the accused Achikumar alias Kumar and Raja died during the trial period.