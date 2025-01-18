DMK legal wing conference discusses ''One nation, one election''

CHENNAI: The DMK legal wing discusses several crucial issues, including the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Central government, at it's third state conference that began here on Saturday.

Party General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inaugurated the conference at the St George's Anglo Indian School. DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

Several ministers and senior DMK functionaries participated in the inaugural session.

"There would be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former CEC S Y Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram will take part in it," the party said.

The conference would also discuss other issues, including "Dravidam and economic transformation."