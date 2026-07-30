DMK, Left pledge united fight for Tamil Nadu's welfare

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said society should celebrate those who fought for people's rights instead of "Instagram and reel warriors" as he unveiled a statue of veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu
Calling Nallakannu a symbol of simplicity and struggle, Udhayanidhi said inaugurating his statue was a lifetime honour. Releasing writer Bagu's book Ammatchi Karpanaiyin Mudhal Aasiriyar at the event here, he said the Dravidian and Communist movements had always stood together whenever the rights of Tamil and Tamil Nadu came under threat. He also recalled former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's admiration for Communist leaders and said former Chief Minister MK Stalin had continued that legacy by honouring Nallakannu with the Thagaisal Tamizhar Award and full State honours after his death.
Udhayanidhi said, "Today, society admires those who make reels, but it does not recognise those who genuinely work for the people."
He also reiterated the DMK's opposition to NEET, saying the party had opposed the medical entrance examination since its introduction.
Addressing the gathering, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the party was ready to work with all democratic forces, including the DMK, to defeat the BJP and RSS, which he described as the CPI's only political adversaries.
Later, speaking to reporters, Veerapandian reiterated that the CPI would continue its outside support to the ruling TVK government to protect democracy, while making it clear that the party was not part of any alliance and would oppose the government whenever it strayed from pro-people policies.
Rejecting speculation that the CPI was moving closer to the DMK, he said the party viewed the DMK, AIADMK and TVK as democratic political forces, but stressed that its ideological battle remained against the RSS and BJP. He also dismissed allegations that the TVK government was indirectly helping the BJP, saying the CPI had reached no such conclusion.
On future electoral alliances, Veerapandian said the party would decide only after elections were announced. For now, he said, the newly formed Left Coordination Committee would focus on people's issues, with its first meeting scheduled at the CPM headquarters on August 4, followed by a joint rally of Communist parties.