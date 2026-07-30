DMK, Left pledge united fight for Tamil Nadu's welfare

Later, speaking to reporters, Veerapandian reiterated that the CPI would continue its outside support to the ruling TVK government to protect democracy, while making it clear that the party was not part of any alliance and would oppose the government whenever it strayed from pro-people policies.

Rejecting speculation that the CPI was moving closer to the DMK, he said the party viewed the DMK, AIADMK and TVK as democratic political forces, but stressed that its ideological battle remained against the RSS and BJP. He also dismissed allegations that the TVK government was indirectly helping the BJP, saying the CPI had reached no such conclusion.

On future electoral alliances, Veerapandian said the party would decide only after elections were announced. For now, he said, the newly formed Left Coordination Committee would focus on people's issues, with its first meeting scheduled at the CPM headquarters on August 4, followed by a joint rally of Communist parties.