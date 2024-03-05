DMK, left parties condemn SBI for requesting more time to submit donors details of electoral bonds

CHENNAI: Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan lashed out at the State Bank of India (SBI) for seeking more time to disclose details of Electoral Bonds. He called the move a 'shameless farce'.

"Even for the smallest of the bank it is a basic requirement to maintain data, and for a bank like SBI its just 2 minutes of work to pull it out, " he said.

"As a nation, it is a tragedy that its largest bank has sunk to such depths," he added.

The DMK Minister in a social media post, strongly condemned SBI for requesting more time to disclose details related to electoral bonds.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan demanded that a day before the expiry of the SC deadline to declare details of all donors and recipients of the electoral bonds, SBI seeks an extension till after the elections. "As of now the deadline remains and if SBI does not comply it would be contempt of court. SBI must transfer all details to ECI by Wednesday, " he said.

CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana demanded the union government and the RBI to direct the SBI to submit the data pertaining to anonymous donors through election bonds.

After the Supreme Court's last month order cancelling the electoral bonds and directing the SBI to submit the financial details, the Bank informed the Apex Court that it needs time till June 30 to disclose the details related to the election bonds.