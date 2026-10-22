DMK left government with 60% flood mitigation works pending: KA Sengottaiyan

TIRUCHY: Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday alleged that the previous DMK government completed less than 40% of Chennai’s flood prevention works in five years despite allocating Rs 4,000 crore, while claiming the TVK government completed all the works within months of taking office.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Sengottaiyan said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was monitoring every department's functioning and providing timely suggestions to improve public services.
On flood preparedness, Sengottaiyan said the Greater Chennai Corporation was divided into 15 zones, with ministers and IAS officers assigned to inspect each zone.
“Due to the preventive measures initiated by the government, Chennai is saved from flooding, and the people are safe,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said the government was also examining patta-related issues and had set a target of issuing pattas to at least 20 lakh people by the end of December 2027.
The minister said around 1,500 surveyors had been temporarily appointed to facilitate patta distribution, and they would undergo two months of training before taking up the work.