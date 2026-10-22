DMK left government with 60% flood mitigation works pending: KA Sengottaiyan

“Due to the preventive measures initiated by the government, Chennai is saved from flooding, and the people are safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government was also examining patta-related issues and had set a target of issuing pattas to at least 20 lakh people by the end of December 2027.

The minister said around 1,500 surveyors had been temporarily appointed to facilitate patta distribution, and they would undergo two months of training before taking up the work.