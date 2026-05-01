DMK-led SPA set for win: Premalatha

Regarding the issue of sharing power in the event of a victory, she stated that the matter would be addressed only after the results are declared. "All alliance partners have worked effectively on the ground. I will respond to queries on power-sharing after May 4," she added. Expressing confidence in her party's performance, Premalatha said all 10 DMDK candidates would win and enter the Assembly. Earlier, she distributed welfare assistance and khaki uniforms to trade union functionaries as part of the May Day event.