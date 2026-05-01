DMK-led SPA set for win: Premalatha

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday dismissed post-poll projections as premature, asserting that the DMK-led alliance would secure a decisive victory and that MK Stalin would return as Chief Minister.
Speaking to reporters after hoisting the party's trade union flag at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu on the occasion of Labour Day, she cautioned against reading too much into exit polls. "Those who have the patience to work must also have the patience to wait. There is no need for excessive expectations based on post-poll surveys," she said.
Maintaining that the alliance's prospects remained strong, Premalatha said, "Our alliance will register a resounding victory, and Stalin will once again assume office as Chief Minister."
Regarding the issue of sharing power in the event of a victory, she stated that the matter would be addressed only after the results are declared. "All alliance partners have worked effectively on the ground. I will respond to queries on power-sharing after May 4," she added. Expressing confidence in her party's performance, Premalatha said all 10 DMDK candidates would win and enter the Assembly. Earlier, she distributed welfare assistance and khaki uniforms to trade union functionaries as part of the May Day event.