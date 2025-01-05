DMK-led INDIA bloc on brink of collapse in Tamil Nadu, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the DMK-led INDIA bloc will implode even before the 2026 Assembly elections.

She attributed this impending collapse to the growing discontent among the DMK's alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Pongal celebration organised by the BJP at Perungudi here, Tamilisai launched a blistering critique of the DMK government's policies and actions.

She alleged that the ruling party's official mouthpiece, Murasoli, has begun to threaten its own alliance partners, stifling freedom of expression in the State.

"The DMK's authoritarian tendencies are becoming increasingly apparent. Murasoli's comments are a stark reminder that an undeclared emergency is indeed in force in the State, where dissenting voices are being muzzled," she asserted.

The former Governor also trained her guns on the DMK government's handling of the Anna University sexual assault case, demanding that the police conduct a thorough investigation and keep the public informed about the progress.

Tamilisai further accused the DMK government of being indifferent to the welfare of the people, citing the example of the Pongal festival celebrations.

"While the Puducherry government has announced a cash gift of Rs 750 for Pongal, the Tamil Nadu government has chosen to ignore the festival altogether. This clearly indicates that the DMK is more concerned about retaining power than serving the people," she said.

Tamilisai also claimed that the BJP was instrumental in highlighting the significance of the Keezhadi excavation, which has thrown new light on Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage.

"It is high time Chief Minister Stalin acknowledged the BJP's contribution to promoting Tamil Nadu's cultural pride," she said.

When questioned about the reported denial of permission to students to wear black dupattas at a recent event attended by Chief Minister Stalin, Tamilisai quipped, "It seems the DMK government is developing a phobia for the colour black. Perhaps they fear that the students might use black flags to protest against the government's policies."

The former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry also expressed her disapproval of the Puducherry State Anthem being sung at a recent event in Tamil Nadu, while the state's own anthem was ignored.

"It is unacceptable that Tamil Nadu's State Anthem was treated with such disrespect. Both anthems could have been sung, showcasing the State's rich cultural diversity, " she said.