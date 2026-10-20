DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu lashes out at TN govt over debt claims

Responding to reports that the state’s borrowing through government bonds fell by 21 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period last year, he questioned the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government’s silence on underlying economic realities.

"The TVK government is trying to present lower borrowing as a massive achievement," Thennarasu stated.

"But shouldn't they disclose how this debt requirement decreased? They must release full details of the capital expenditure and developmental works undertaken in this first half," Thennarasu said on 'X'.

Drawing a direct contrast with the previous DMK regime's performance, he highlighted allocation figures from the 2025–26 budget. "Under the DMK governance, Rs 57,231 crore was allocated for capital expenditures. According to provisional monthly accounts of the CAG, Rs 13,002.22 crore was spent effectively between April and September 2025 on key infrastructure projects, including the Metro Rail," he asserted.