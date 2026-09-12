DMK leader Stalin seeks zero percentile for super-speciality seats

"The Union government must also allow states to independently reduce the percentile for their in-service quota when seats remain vacant," Stalin said.

Terming public health a constitutional responsibility of the states, he said not a single medical seat, which is a precious national resource, should be allowed to go to waste when people need more specialist doctors.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to reconsider its decision not to lower the minimum qualifying percentile for admission to super-speciality medical courses. The court noted the large number of vacant seats and directed the Centre to revisit its stance. The matter will be heard next on September 17, 2026.

A Bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe observed that the Centre's decision may need to be reconsidered in view of the seats that have remained vacant.