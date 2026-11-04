DMK leader Ponmudy acquitted in derogatory remarks against women case

BJP councillor Uma Anandan withdrew her complaint citing his public apology and assurance that he would not repeat such remarks, and the need to maintain communal harmony.



She filed a petition along with an affidavit seeking to withdraw the complaint, stating that the accused had publicly apologised for his remarks on Saivism and Vaishnavism and assured her that he would not make such remarks in the future.



She also stated that the accused had personally expressed regret and sought her forgiveness. Citing the need to maintain communal harmony, as well as the accused's age and health condition, she decided to withdraw the case voluntarily, without any pressure or compromise. She expressed no objection to the dismissal of the case or the acquittal of the accused.