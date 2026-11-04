DMK leader Ponmudy acquitted in derogatory remarks against women case

CHENNAI: A city court on Wednesday acquitted former minister K Ponmudy in the case against him for derogatory remarks against Vaishnavism, Saivism, and women after the complaint was withdrawn.
BJP councillor Uma Anandan withdrew her complaint citing his public apology and assurance that he would not repeat such remarks, and the need to maintain communal harmony.
She filed a petition along with an affidavit seeking to withdraw the complaint, stating that the accused had publicly apologised for his remarks on Saivism and Vaishnavism and assured her that he would not make such remarks in the future.
She also stated that the accused had personally expressed regret and sought her forgiveness. Citing the need to maintain communal harmony, as well as the accused's age and health condition, she decided to withdraw the case voluntarily, without any pressure or compromise. She expressed no objection to the dismissal of the case or the acquittal of the accused.
After hearing the matter, judge C Sundarapandian, VII Metropolitan Magistrate (FAC), George Town, observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges under BNS sections 196 (1) (a), 299 and 302 beyond reasonable doubt. The court acquitted the accused under Section 271 (i) of the BNSS, as the complainant withdrew the complaint and did not wish to pursue the case further.
The case arose from controversial remarks allegedly made by Ponmudy on Vaishnavism, Saivism and women during an event in Chennai in April 2025. The Madras High Court had earlier directed the State to register an FIR and subsequently initiated suo motu proceedings after no FIR was registered, observing that the speech prima facie amounted to hate speech.
The suo motu proceedings were later closed after the State government informed the High Court that the complaints had been investigated and closed for want of material. However, the court granted liberty to the complainants to approach the jurisdictional Metropolitan Magistrate.
Pursuant to the liberty granted by the High Court, BJP Chennai City Councillor Uma Anandan filed a private complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate under Sections 196 (1) (a), 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.