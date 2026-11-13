DMK leader Govi Chezhiaan acquitted in ONGC protest case

TIRUCHY: A Thanjavur court on Friday acquitted 10 persons, including former DMK minister Govi Chezhiaan, in a case registered over a protest against an ONGC pipeline leak at Kathiramangalam in Thanjavur district.
Panthanallur police booked 29 people for allegedly organising a public meeting without permission on May 19, 2018, to mark the first anniversary of the protest against the ONGC pipeline leak at Kathiramangalam near Kumbakonam.
Chezhiaan, Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator P Maniarasan, and Anti Methane Movement coordinator T Jayaraman, among others, attended the meeting. Former Thanjavur Congress district president TR Loganathan was also among those booked.
The protest was organised on May 19, 2017, after a pipeline leak reportedly continued for several days, raising concerns among political parties and environmental activists.
Of the 29 accused, 10, including Chezhiaan, Maniarasan and Jayaraman, appeared at every hearing before the special court. On Friday, the judge acquitted them, citing a lack of adequate evidence against them.
The court directed the remaining 19 accused to appear for the trial.