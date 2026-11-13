DMK leader Govi Chezhiaan acquitted in ONGC protest case

Panthanallur police booked 29 people for allegedly organising a public meeting without permission on May 19, 2018, to mark the first anniversary of the protest against the ONGC pipeline leak at Kathiramangalam near Kumbakonam.

Chezhiaan, Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator P Maniarasan, and Anti Methane Movement coordinator T Jayaraman, among others, attended the meeting. Former Thanjavur Congress district president TR Loganathan was also among those booked.

The protest was organised on May 19, 2017, after a pipeline leak reportedly continued for several days, raising concerns among political parties and environmental activists.