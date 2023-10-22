DMK launches signature campaign against NEET; Udhay cautions GoI

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday launched a signature campaign demanding the abolition of NEET for medical admission and cautioned the BJP-led Union government that it would face a 'Jallikattu' like protest if the union government fails to oblige.

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the "50 lakh signature" campaign by inking the first signature at the event organized by the youth, student, and medical wing of the DMK here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin detailed the various efforts made by the Tamil Nadu government, particularly the DMK for the abolition of NEET and said, "If the union government continues to disregard them and their efforts, it might have to face a Jallikattu like protest from Tamil Nadu. I would like to issue this warning to the union government."

Requesting the principal Opposition party AIADMK to join the signature campaign, Udhayanidhi said, "I have already appealed to the AIADMK to join the NEET-abolition struggle and even credit for that. I would like to invite them again to join the signature campaign."

"Let us jointly submit the signatures to the President of India the same way we jointly went and made representation with New Delhi for public issues in the past, " he said.

"You could not do anything only when you were in alliance with the BJP. Now, you have quit the alliance. Also, you claim that you have quit the alliance to protect the rights of the State. Hence, AIADMK could participate in the signature campaign in the interest of Tamil Nadu and to abolish NEET," Udhayanidhi added, clarifying that it was not an issue of the DMK and everyone, including the AIADMK could participate in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the DMK high command has called for a virtual meeting of secretaries of all its wings on October 23 under the leadership of organizing secretary R S Bharathi to make the signature campaign a people's movement.