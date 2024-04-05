DMK joined INDIA bloc to loot state and nation, charges EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the DMK has joined INDIA bloc only to loot the state and nation.

Addressing a public meeting campaigning for The Nilgiris Lok Sabha candidate D Lokesh Tamilselvan in Karamadai near Coimbatore, the former chief minister said INDIA bloc is unable to project anyone as Prime Minister candidate because of contradictions in their alliance.

“There is no unity among the parties in the INDIA bloc as they have come together only to get minority votes. In Delhi, the AAP and Congress are in alliance, but are rivals in Punjab, while Congress and Communists are rivals in Kerala. If their alliance cannot reach a consensus even in choosing an MP candidate, how will they choose a Prime Minister?” he asked.

Claiming that AIADMK could have continued in alliance with the BJP, if their desire was to grab power, Palaniswami said, “However our priority is only to protect the rights of people in Tamil Nadu. Whereas the intention of INDIA bloc parties is to loot, get postings for family members and cover up their corruption.”

Taking a veiled dig at AIADMK’s expelled leader O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami said Stalin conceived plans to curtail his party, but the traitors have disappeared and lost their address.

Urging people to bring about a political change by putting an end to the dynasty politics of the DMK, Palaniswami said if people leave out this chance, then even God can’t save Tamil Nadu. “Stalin is running a puppet government as dictated by his family members. Tamil Nadu has become number one only in corruption, loot, drug sales and borrowing funds,” he said.

Criticizing DMK government for giving Rs 1,000 financial assistance to women by borrowing funds, Palaniswami said because of such borrowings, people will be burdened. “This scheme was implemented only after AIADMK exerted pressure for two and a half years. Stalin will retire soon and DMK will never come to power again,” he said.

Referring to the 2G spectrum scam, Palaniswami said DMK MP A Raja committed corruption even in ‘invisible air’ and it will be decided soon, whether he will be here or in jail as the case has been taken up for hearing in court.