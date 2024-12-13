DMK issues whip to MPs to be present in Lok Sabha on Dec 13 and 14

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has issued a whip ordering its party MPs to attend the Lok Sabha sessions on December 13 and 14 (today and tomorrow), as some important legislative business is likely to be discussed, said a Daily Thanthi report.

They have been asked to be present in the lower House ahead of the rare Constitution debate which is all set to take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14, and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17. The discussion is being held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of adoption of India’s Constitution.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party too have issued a ‘three line whip’ notice for their MPs to attend the scheduled debate, following the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the One Nation, One Election bill, a proposal aimed at synchronising elections across the country.

The debate comes amid ongoing confrontations between the ruling NDA and the opposition over the Adani bribery case and alleged links between the Congress and US billionaire George Soros. The protests and verbal spats have marred sessions of both Houses, causing Parliamentary proceedings to be stalled for weeks.

The winter session of the Parliament which began on November 25 will conclude on December 20.