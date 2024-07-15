DMK is staging fake drama in the name of "State's Rights" over NEET row, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that the DMK is staging a fake drama in the name of "State's Rights" over the NEET row.

"In order to cool down the minds of Congress leaders, who are their alliance partners, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked if the Centre is ready to shift the education sector, which was transferred to the Concurrent List during the Emergency, to the State List again, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

"Will Stalin tell the people of Tamil Nadu about the useful steps he took to bring education back to the State List when he was part of the Union Cabinet during the UPA regime?" he questioned.

Recalling the Karunanidhi-led DMK's election manifesto of 2006, the saffron party leader said, "In 2006, the DMK had announced in its election manifesto that steps would be taken to bring education back into the State List. Why did the DMK, which was the most powerful party in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, not fulfil this promise?"

The DMK government should first take steps to fix the law and order situation in the state instead of staging a fake drama over the NEET issue, he noted.