DMK is deceiving people of Tamil Nadu with 'drama', says BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan unleashed an attack on the ruling DMK government on Monday, accusing the party of perpetrating a "drama" to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamilisai, who has been appointed as the Tamil Nadu state coordinator for the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) meeting, was speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before departing for Delhi to participate in the meeting.

"The DMK is sowing seeds of discord on various issues, including Parandur, Hydrocarbon, NEET, and the Tungsten issue, with the sole intention of misleading the people," she alleged.

"The party is indulging in a drama to create an impression that it is fighting for the people's causes, whereas in reality, it is only trying to further its own interests,” she told reporters here.

The former governor also took exception to the DMK's opposition to the ONOE concept, which she claimed was being misrepresented by the party.

"There is a gross misunderstanding about ONOE in Tamil Nadu, and the DMK is primarily responsible for spreading this misinformation," she said.

Referring to the Ram Nath Kovind report on the subject, Tamilisai emphasised that the concept was beneficial for the people, as it would lead to increased income, reduced expenses, and efficient use of people's energy.

"The report clearly outlines the advantages of ONOE, but the DMK is deliberately choosing to ignore these facts and instead, is spreading false propaganda," she said.

She also defended the BJP’s stance on the Tungsten issue, which has been a contentious topic in Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK is trying to create an impression that the BJP is opposed to the interests of the people on the Tungsten issue, but the fact is that the DMK remained silent on the issue for ten months and only started opposing it when the BJP took a stand," she said.

The BJP leader also reiterated that the BJP was a party that genuinely cared for the people's welfare, whereas the DMK was only interested in furthering its own interests.

"The people of Tamil Nadu need to see through the DMK's deception and understand the reality," added Tamilisai.

Along with Tamilisai, BJP leaders Narayanan Thirupathy and Arjuna Murthy, who has been appointed as state joint coordinators for the ONOE meeting also left for the national capital.





