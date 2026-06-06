DMK infuses fresh blood into media wing

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, DMK president MK Stalin announced the appointment of former MLA I Paranthamen and deputy secretaries of the party's spokesperson committee, Syed Hafiz Siddiq and Suriya Krishnamoorthy, as media coordinators.

The newly appointed coordinators will be responsible for planning the party's media outreach and coordinating spokespersons' participation in television debates and other media interactions on a daily basis. The appointments come at a time when the DMK is intensifying its political campaign against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and seeking to strengthen its engagement with the public through various media platforms.