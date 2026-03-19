DMK indulges in language politics even while wishing for Ugadi: Tamilisai

Reacting to the Chief Minister's Ugadi greetings, she said, "Even while conveying festival wishes, he is creating divisions and bringing in Hindi. This is not Tamil culture." She alleged that both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were diluting Tamil identity.

On the Keezhadi excavations, she said the ruling party was falsely claiming credit. Referring to anti-Hindi protests, she said, "One person has lost his life. I express my condolences. Hindi should not be used as a last political weapon."