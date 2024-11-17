DMK in secret pact with BJP fearing raids, rebuts Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a counterattack on the DMK claiming the ruling government is in secret alliance with BJP in fear of raids.

“The DMK is in secret alliance with BJP to protect its ill-gotten money. If the DMK doesn’t compromise with BJP, then there will be raids and not on AIADMK. But the DMK is doing a double act,” he said while addressing farmers at an event in Salem, in an obvious reference to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi’s claim that the AIADMK chief is afraid of Income Tax raids.

Recollecting the release of a commemorative coin of former chief minister Karunanidhi by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chennai, the Leader of the Opposition said Stalin used to say go back Modi while in opposition and now welcomes the BJP leaders only out of fear.

Taking a dig at the State government for wasting taxpayer’s money to project its party leaders, Palaniswami said, “A pen monument is being built at an expense of Rs 82 crore in the sea. Why is the government wasting tax payer’s money rather than spending from DMK’s trust, which has thousands of crores as deposits? They can well erect it near Karunanidhi’s memorial at a mere cost of Rs 2 crore.”

The Leader of the Opposition also hit out at the DMK for conducting a car race in Chennai. “Can you list out any one scheme brought for the welfare of people? The DMK came to power through the backdoor by betraying people,” he said.

Questioning the dynasty politics of DMK, Palaniswami said Udhayanidhi Stalin was elevated by sidelining senior functionaries in the party. “Only male heirs in Karunanidhi’s family get posts and not women heirs,” he said, in an obvious reference to talks of Kanimozhi getting sidelined in the party.

Listing out various projects implemented by the AIADMK regime, the former CM questioned the DMK for criticizing the central government on building AIIMS in Madurai, while not opening the veterinary park built by AIADMK in Salem out of ‘political vendetta.’ Corruption has become pervasive in all departments. People will teach a befitting lesson to the DMK, he said.

Palaniswami also mocked Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin for praising each other.