DMK holds poll ‘negotiation’ with ally IUML

CHENNAI: It was a day of dramatic turns and 'U' turns in the INDIA and NDA alliances in Tamil Nadu as one commenced poll 'negotiation' while another snapped ties unceremoniously ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The ruling DMK was hosting a delegation of IUML leaders at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam twice on the same day even as the AIADMK was busy 'celebrating' its resolution announcing the divorce with the BJP.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday held talks with the IUML delegation comprising its leader Khadar Mohideen and party MP from Ramanathapuram K Navas Kani. The IUML team which met Duraimurugan earlier in the day was learnt to have met Chief Minister cum DMK president M K Stalin later in the evening.

Though the INDIA allies did not officially announce the meeting or its agenda, party sources confirmed that they held preliminary negotiations regarding the ensuing LS polls. Be it the times of deceased DMK chief M Karunanidhi or incumbent party chief M K Stalin, the DMK, historically, has a habit of beginning its election negotiations with the IUML.

IUML seeks Ramanathapuram, Central Chennai

A senior DMK leader who confirmed the meeting said that the IUML has been their oldest and most loyal ally since 1962 and their alliance was steadfast. Talking to media persons after meeting Stalin, IUML chief Khadar Mohideen said that they wish to contest in Central Chennai and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituencies, but they would accept the decision taken by the INDIA leaders.

Ramanathapuram is a seat held by the IUML (sitting MP Navas Kani), while Dayanidhi Maran of DMK has been elected to the Parliament from Central Chennai constituency. Khadar Mohideen also said that people would realize in course of time that the snapping of ties between AIADMK and BJP was just a drama.