DMK hits back at PM over remarks on Women’s Bill, calls address cynical

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching a cynical attack on Opposition parties in his Saturday’s national address, alleging that the remarks sought to deflect attention from the NDA’s inability to secure numbers for the passage of key constitutional amendments.
DMK deputy general secretary and RS MP Tiruchi Siva said the Prime Minister’s speech reflected intolerance to a democratic setback after the ruling coalition failed to muster the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.
He alleged that the Centre had mischievously clubbed two Constitution Amendment Bills, on delimitation and 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures, to portray Opposition parties as anti-women.
“The government was aware the Bills would not pass, yet attempted to shift the narrative by blaming those who voted against,” Siva said in a statement, adding that such tactics had failed.
Recalling that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed unanimously in September 2023 with Opposition support, he said it was ironic that the same parties were now being criticised. “The Prime Minister cannot ignore that the earlier legislation succeeded only with Opposition cooperation,” he said.
Responding to criticism directed at the DMK, Siva cited the party’s record on women’s empowerment in Tamil Nadu. He said that under former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the State had enacted legislation granting women equal rights in ancestral property. Under Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said, women have 50 per cent reservation in local bodies and 40 per cent in government employment.
He also pointed to the inclusion of women in the police force and the presence of over 3.17 lakh self-help groups with 37 lakh members in the State.
Questioning the BJP’s record, the DMK leader asked: “Your party governs 20 States. How many women Chief Ministers do you have?” Siva added that there was only one woman Governor in the country and alleged that the Centre lacked credibility to question the Opposition’s commitment to women’s welfare.